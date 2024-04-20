UN warns 800,000 people in Sudan city in 'extreme, immediate danger'

Africa

Reuters
20 April, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 09:06 am

Related News

UN warns 800,000 people in Sudan city in 'extreme, immediate danger'

War erupted in Sudan one year ago between the Sudanese army (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), creating the world's largest displacement crisis

Reuters
20 April, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 09:06 am
A handout photograph, shot in January 2024, shows a woman and baby at the Zamzam displacement camp, close to El Fasher in North Darfur, Sudan. MSF/Mohamed Zakaria/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
A handout photograph, shot in January 2024, shows a woman and baby at the Zamzam displacement camp, close to El Fasher in North Darfur, Sudan. MSF/Mohamed Zakaria/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Some 800,000 people in a Sudanese city are in "extreme and immediate danger" as worsening violence advances and threatens to "unleash bloody intercommunal strife throughout Darfur," top UN officials warned the Security Council on Friday.

War erupted in Sudan one year ago between the Sudanese army (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), creating the world's largest displacement crisis.

UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the 15-member Security Council that clashes between RSF and SAF-aligned members of the Joint Protection Forces were nearing El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Fighting in El Fasher could unleash bloody intercommunal strife throughout Darfur," DiCarlo said, echoing a warning by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday.

The UN has said nearly 25 million people, half of Sudan's population, need aid and some 8 million have fled their homes.

"The violence poses an extreme and immediate danger to the 800,000 civilians who reside in El Fasher," said the UN aid operations director, Edem Wosornu.

"And it risks triggering further violence in other parts of Darfur – where more than 9 million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance," she said.

A United Nations-backed global authority on food security said late last month that immediate action is needed to "prevent widespread death and total collapse of livelihoods and avert a catastrophic hunger crisis in Sudan."

Donors pledged more than $2 billion for war-torn Sudan at a conference in Paris on Monday.

World+Biz

Sudan / United Nations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The location of Kalakendra, right next to a playing field with a welcoming open, ground-floor entrance, attracts many people who are just passing by. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1h | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

1d | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

16h | Videos
Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

1d | Videos
Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

1d | Videos
EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

1d | Videos