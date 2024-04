U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference on the eve of the U.N. climate summit (COP25) in Madrid, Spain, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for an end to "the dangerous cycle of retaliation" in the Middle East following reports of Israeli strikes against Iran.

The UN chief condemned "any act of retaliation" and called on the international community to prevent "any further development that could lead to devastating consequences for the entire region and beyond," his spokesman said in a statement.