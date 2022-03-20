PCR tests no longer required for Umrah pilgrims

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 09:52 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Foreign pilgrims arriving to Saudi Arabia will no longer need PCR tests to perform Umrah, said the Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah.

The minister made the announcement during a courtesy call on Bangladesh's State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, today (20 March).

During the meeting, both ministers discussed the progress of the upcoming Hajj. The Saudi minister said a decree would be issued soon on behalf of the Saudi government in this regard.

The Bangladeshi state minister informed his Saudi Arabian counterpart that the pilgrims of Bangladesh have been eagerly waiting to take part in the Hajj once the Saudi Arabian authorities move towards resuming the largest yearly pilgrimage with an improved pandemic situation.

"The government of Bangladesh has made adequate preparations in this regard," he added.

Faridul Haque Khan is visiting Saudi Arabia to attend a conference titled "The Conference & Exhibition for Hajj and Umrah Services: Transformation towards Innovation".

He is scheduled to return to Bangladesh on 25 March.

