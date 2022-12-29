Payra Port's first terminal to be opened in April or May: Khalid

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury yesterday said the first terminal of the Payra Port will be opened in April or May next year.

Speaking to journalists after Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call on him at his office, Khalid said operations of land ports did not begin in full swing since the Covid-19 pandemic, while the Indian authority was not issuing visas.

"We talked about these issues," he said, adding that the Indian envoy assured him of taking measures in this regard.

Khalid said they also talked about launching an Indian cruise in Bangladesh soon.

He said many land ports, including Ramgarh land port in Khagrachhari, are waiting to go into operation.

Operations of Ramgarh land port may begin in January, he added.