Payra port work stalled due to alleged extortion by Chhatra League

The ongoing development work at Payra Port near Kalapara upazila of Patuakhali has come to a standstill for the past nine days following the refusal of port authorities to meet extortion demands made by local Chhatra League leaders, according to Nasir Uddin, the chief engineer of Payra Port Authority.

"Chhatra League have beaten up the contractors and have forbade them from resuming work until the demanded extortion is paid. Since 26 February, the project has been halted," the chief engineer told The Business Standard.

Assistant Engineer Md Azedul Sarkar detailed the incident, saying, "Both the Chinese contracting firm CSIC International Engineering Co Ltd. and the local contracting firm Water Birds Ltd, who are doing the development work of the first terminal of Payra Port in Kalapara Upazila of Patuakhali district, have submitted separate written complaints."

The complaints mention obstruction and hindrance to the work primarily due to not paying extortion, Azed said.

"On the afternoon of 26 February, a group of 70-80 people led by Ashik Talukdar, the general secretary of the Upazila Chhatra League, went to the site and demanded monthly extortion of Tk30 lakh from the two contracting firms. They were told to keep the work stopped until the money was paid," Azed explained.

He further said, "At one point during the argument, individuals associated with Upazila Chhatra League assaulted the senior project manager of Water Birds Ltd, Engineer Jahidul Islam, and five others. They also attacked the offices of both the Chinese and local firms."

Chief Engineer of Water Birds Ltd Hasan Mahmud's narrative matches with Azed. Hasan told TBS, "After this incident, both us and the Chinese company have filed written complaints with the Payra Port Authority, but the authority has not taken any action yet. Chhatra League members are always around the site guarding us. We are living in fear and cannot start work due to security concerns."

Upazila Chhatra League General Secretary Ashik Talukdar, however, denied the allegations.

"We had given up our ancestral lands in Dhankhali and Nolua Unions of Kalapara for this development project where work is now underway. We only wanted to ensure employment opportunities for locals in the development work," he argued.

He accused the chief engineer of favouring individuals affiliated with the BNP from Kalapara, such as Liton Gazi and Azad Gazi, by awarding them contracts while denying work to those who serve the party.

"There was a bit of an argument over this. Now, to blame us, they have concocted this drama of demanding extortion. All of this is false. Why would I, being part of the Chhatra League, attack a project that is a priority for the Prime Minister? I went there to speak, but they are diverting it to something else," he said.