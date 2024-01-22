Cargo terminal with capacity to hold 1,200 vehicles being built at Benapole port

The construction of the cargo terminal at the Benapole Land Port is expected to be completed within June this year. Photo: TBS
The construction of the cargo terminal at the Benapole Land Port is expected to be completed within June this year. Photo: TBS

The government is building a cargo terminal at a cost of Tk289 crore at the country's largest land port in Jashore's Benapole port in a bid to create a new parking space for about 1,200 loaded trucks. 

The construction of the cargo terminal at the Benapole Land Port is expected to be completed within June this year, said Mohammad Riaz Uddin, general manager of the contractor firm SSR.

Besides, the construction of a bus and passenger terminal has been completed at the Benapole Land Port.

Benapole Customs C & F Agents Association President Shamsur Rahman said the port's capacity will increase once the project is completed.

In 2020, the government allocated Tk340 crore for the port's development. 

Rezaul Karim, acting director of the Benapole Land Port, said, "In the last 15 years, Tk685 crore has been financed for modernising the port with government and World Bank funding."

He also said there will be no traffic congestion at the port once the terminal is operational. 

The 24-acre terminal for goods-carrying trucks at the Benapole Land Port will also be brought under CCTV surveillance once completed, port officials said.

Previously, 375 CCTV cameras were installed at a cost of Tk14 crore in every important facility and warehouse of the port. 

According to port statistics, the land port's revenue collection has more than doubled in the last decade.

In the fiscal year 2023-24 it posted a revenue of Tk5,786 crore compared to Tk2,425 in the fiscal year 2011-12.

During the said period, imports increased from 12 lakh tonnes to 20.35 lakh tonnes.

