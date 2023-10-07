New era begins as PM opens Dhaka airport 3rd terminal

Aviation

TBS Report
07 October, 2023, 10:25 am
07 October, 2023, 10:25 am

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the soft opening of Terminal 3 of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HISA) today, aiming to make Bangladesh an aviation hub with the slogan "Connecting dreams to reality".

Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), reported that 90% of the new terminal's construction has been completed for the soft launch.

Starting Saturday (7 October), airlines will be able to utilize the new parking bay, with full passenger operations expected by the end of next year after system integration and calibration.

The 12 boarding gates with double entry bridges of Terminal 3 will be operational by next year while the additional 14 boarding bridges are expected to be installed afterwards. Upon full-fledged operation of Terminal 3, Dhaka Airport's annual passenger and cargo handling capacity is expected to double.

The extensive project, with a total cost of Tk21,300 crore, commenced on December 28, 2019, with Tk5,000 crore contributed by the government and the remaining funding provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica).

Shahjalal airport's third terminal at a glance

The third terminal will handle up to 1.2 crore passengers annually. It also has improved cargo and cold storage facilities. 

The new terminal will have a baggage handling system, an arrival lounge, a duty-free shop and boarding bridges, according to CAAB.

There are two rapid exit taxiways covering 41,500 square metres to allow an aircraft to leave the runway quickly after landing. It will allow other aircraft to use the taxiway for take-off or landing.
In the new terminal, the larger lounge for transit passengers will serve 40,00,000 passengers annually.

The construction of the Tk21,300-crore project began in December 2019.

Covering an area of 542,000 square metres, Terminal 3 will boast a floor space of 230,000 square metres.

It will house 115 check-in counters, 66 departure immigration desks, 59 arrival immigration and three VIP immigration desks.

The two terminals of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport currently handle around 150 flights of 30 airlines while serving about 25,000 to 30,000 passengers on a daily basis.

