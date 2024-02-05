BSF halts Benapole vehicle terminal construction over border concerns

The BSF alleged the construction violates a 150-yard border buffer zone

The construction site of the cargo terminal at the Benapole Land Port. Photo: TBS
The construction site of the cargo terminal at the Benapole Land Port. Photo: TBS

Construction of a 16-acre cargo vehicle terminal at Benapole Land Port has been halted for 11 days following objections from India's Border Security Force (BSF).

The BSF alleged the construction violates a 150-yard border buffer zone.

Bangladesh Land Port Authority Chairman Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury confirmed the suspension and stated the issue would be resolved through bilateral discussions.

Meanwhile, concerns regarding project delays and potential border tension have arisen due to the stoppage. Industry experts urge swift diplomatic dialogue between the two nations to find a solution.

Benapole Land Port Director (Traffic) Rezaul Karim reiterated the project's intended completion by June 2024, aiming to alleviate congestion and streamline cargo handling.

Due to convenient parking, port officials will be able to unload cargo from trucks swiftly. However, the ongoing BSF objection is currently hindering progress.

He expressed optimism that a joint meeting between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and BSF will facilitate the resumption of construction soon.

Jashore 49 BGB Battalion Commander Lt Colonel Ahmed Hasan Jamil acknowledged the BSF's action and assured that discussions with port authorities and BSF will lead to a fruitful solution and a swift restart of construction.

Benapole / terminal / BSF / Bangladesh

