Student politics in Buet: Chhatra League welcomes HC order; other students want legal steps for ban

In response to a High Court's order clearing way for student politics in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), the students today (1 April) "requested" the vice chancellor and teachers to "take legal steps to appease the demand for a student politics-free campus".

Meanwhile, welcoming the HC decision, a group of Buet students who support Bangladesh Chhatra League, paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's mural on the campus this afternoon.

In a written statement read to the media at a press briefing at Buet, the protesting students reiterated their stance for a ban on student politics on campus.

"The type of student politics that fosters a culture of ragging, opens avenues for abuse of power, victimises innocent students, has never, and will never, bring us any good," reads the statement.

Urging the teachers to stand by the students in this critical time, the statement said, "We call upon the Buet administration that the opinions of the general students should be properly presented in the judiciary."

Meanwhile, leaders of various students' organisations also welcomed the HC order, reports BSS.

"We definitely want that democratic atmosphere is ensured in all educational institutions as we have a very glorious history of student politics in the country. The right of students to do politics and express their opinion must be ensured in all campuses including Buet," said Mukta Baroi, president of left-leaning Socialist Student Front.

"The court order is a victory against the decision of banning student politics which is ultra vires to the constitution and fundamental rights," said Bangladesh Chhatra League General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan.

"The court order has once again proved that no decision against the constitution can be implemented in the country. It has paved the way to ensure democratic and education-friendly atmosphere on Buet campus," said BCL Dhaka University unit General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters at his office today, Buet VC Prof Satya Prasad Majumder said the Buet administration will comply with the high court order.

"We have to comply with what the HC order says, and we cannot be accused of contempt of court," he said.

"We are yet to receive the HC order," he added, noting that upon receiving the order, they will follow legal procedures accordingly.

Earlier today, in response to a writ petition filed by Buet student and central Chhatra League leader Imtiaz Hossain Rahim Rabbi, the HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar stayed Buet order issues on 11 October 2019 which banned all political organisations and their activities at Buet.

The court also issued a rule asking why the decision to ban student politics on campus should not be deemed illegal.

On Friday (30 March), Buet students started protest boycotted all sorts of academic activities after witnessing the Chhatra League staging a return to political activity on the campus.

Despite the ban on student politics following the murder of student Abrar Fahad, a few leaders and activists of the Chhatra League allegedly entered the campus and carried out political activities on Wednesday (27 March) night.

Expressing their anger at the incident, the protesting students placed several demands on the Buet administration in written form, including the expulsion of Intiaz Rabby and students who assisted him in entering the campus at night.

Quickly responding to that protest, the university authorities revoked Rabbi's dormitory allotment.

On Saturday (31 March), Chhatra League organised a counter-programme and demanded the lift of the ban on student politics on the campus and giving back its leader Imtiaz Hossain Rabby his hall allotment within 24 hours.