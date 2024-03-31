Chhatra League demands lifting student politics ban on Buet campus

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 03:32 pm

Related News

Chhatra League demands lifting student politics ban on Buet campus

Chhatra League leaders and activities termed the ban on student politics on the Buet premises unconstitutional, anti-education and a breach of basic rights

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 03:32 pm
Chhatra League&#039;s protest in front of Shaheed Minar demanding lifting ban on students politics in Buet campus. Photo: Zia Rahman
Chhatra League's protest in front of Shaheed Minar demanding lifting ban on students politics in Buet campus. Photo: Zia Rahman

Bangladesh Chhatra League has demanded the lift of the ban on student politics on the campus and giving back its leader Imtiaz Hossain Rabby his hall allotment within 24 hours. 

Earlier yesterday (30 March), the Buet students protesting against student politics on campus demanded the permanent expulsion of Rabby.

Quickly responding to that protest, the university authorities revoked Rabby's dormitory allotment. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The ruling party's student wing started their counter-programme today (31 March) at 11:45am in front of Shaheed Minar, which is close to the Buet campus.

"We saw that one of our brothers participated in the Independence Day program inspired by the historic 7 March speech. Due to this act, his hall seat was taken away. We demand to the Buet administration to return Rabbi's seat within 24 hours," said Rajibul Islam Bappi, unit president of Dhaka metropolitan south.

"Otherwise, we will speak against those who speak against independence and no concessions will be made," he added.

During the protest, the Chhatra League leaders and activities termed the ban on student politics at Buet premises unconstitutional, anti-education and a breach of basic rights. 

While demanding to allow student politics on campus, the Chhatra League president also demanded that Buet authorities take steps to arrange elections for its student union.

Amid the bad weather in the morning, Buet students cancelled the third day's scheduled demonstration against political activities on the campus by the BCL men amid a ban on such activities.

The students were supposed to hold a sit-in programme from 7am on the premises of Shaheed Minar of the Buet campus.

In a text message to journalists, they wrote they would hold a press conference at 3pm on the next course of their protest. 

The Buet students' protest began on Friday (29 March) as students boycotted all sorts of academic activities as part of their protest. 

Despite the ban on student politics following the murder of student Abrar Fahad, a few leaders and activists of the Chhatra League allegedly entered the campus and carried out political activities on Wednesday (27 March) night. 

Expressing their anger at the incident, the protesting students placed several demands to the Buet administration in written form on Friday afternoon. 

The demands include the expulsion of students who assisted the Chhatra League leaders in entering the campus at night and an explanation from the university administration on why political activities have been allowed on the campus.

The Buet administration imposed a ban on student politics after Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of electrical and electronics engineering, was allegedly beaten to death by Chhatra League activists at Sher-e-Bangla Hall on 7 October 2019.

Later, on 8 December 2021, a Dhaka court sentenced 20 Buet students to death and five others to life imprisonment for the killing of Abrar.

Top News

BUET / Chhatra League / protest / ultimatum / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari': Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

7h | Panorama
There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

1d | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

2d | Bangladesh

More Videos from TBS

Mumbai became the capital of Asian billionaires: the richest Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai became the capital of Asian billionaires: the richest Mukesh Ambani

41m | Videos
Bangladesh opens mosque for hijra community

Bangladesh opens mosque for hijra community

1h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Suslick

Delicious Chicken Suslick

2h | Videos
Caution about Cryptocurrencies

Caution about Cryptocurrencies

3h | Videos