Chhatra League to plant 5 lakh trees in 10 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 01:10 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 01:36 am

Related News

Chhatra League to plant 5 lakh trees in 10 days

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 01:10 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 01:36 am
Chhatra League to plant 5 lakh trees in 10 days

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling Awami League, on Saturday (20 April) announced a programme to plant 5 lakh trees in 10 days "to overcome the ongoing severe heatwaves and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)".

In a circular signed by BCL President Saddam Hossain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan, leaders and activists of BCL from all over the country have been instructed to take part in this programme from 21 to 30 April.

"Planting trees is one of the ways to solve any crisis emerging from climate change. Every year, BCL regularly conducts tree plantation programmes," reads the circular.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"On the occasion of World Environment Day 2024, Bangladesh Chhatra League has planned a programme of planting one crore trees for inclusion in the Guinness Book of World Records," it added.

Top News

Chhatra League / Heatwave / trees

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

17h | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

1d | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

3h | Videos
Why an Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities is a bad idea

Why an Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities is a bad idea

2h | Videos
Important things to know about Loksabha elections in India

Important things to know about Loksabha elections in India

5h | Videos
Why did Ronaldo sue his former club Juventus?

Why did Ronaldo sue his former club Juventus?

7h | Videos