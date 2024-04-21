Chhatra League to plant 5 lakh trees in 10 days

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling Awami League, on Saturday (20 April) announced a programme to plant 5 lakh trees in 10 days "to overcome the ongoing severe heatwaves and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)".

In a circular signed by BCL President Saddam Hossain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan, leaders and activists of BCL from all over the country have been instructed to take part in this programme from 21 to 30 April.

"Planting trees is one of the ways to solve any crisis emerging from climate change. Every year, BCL regularly conducts tree plantation programmes," reads the circular.

"On the occasion of World Environment Day 2024, Bangladesh Chhatra League has planned a programme of planting one crore trees for inclusion in the Guinness Book of World Records," it added.