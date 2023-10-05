Panic grips people living by Teesta as river flowing 30cm above danger level

Panic has gripped people living on the banks of the Teesta River in Kurigram, as it has been flowing 30cm above the danger level since this morning due to an onrush of upstream water.

Some low-lying areas in Rajarthat and Ulipur upazilas of the district have already been flooded due to continuous rainfall for the last few days.

Moreover, Chungthang Dam in north Sikkim, on the Indian side of the Teesta River, has been damaged due to the heavy flood there, resulting in an increase in water level.

The Sikkim region may experience heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

The Bangladesh Water Development Board informed on Thursday morning that the water level in the Teesta may be reduced by this noon after swelling up further.

Concerned over the flood, Nayan Miah, of Goraipiar area by the river, said the water level has been rising since yesterday. Local administration has been making announcements, and asked them to move to designated shelters.

Subal Chandra Sarkar, officer-in-charge at Rajarhat Agriculture Weather Office, said they recorded 60 mm rainfall in the district in the last 24 hours, and the downpour will continue intermittently till Thursday night.

The situation will normalise on Friday when the rain weakens, he said.

Rajarthat Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Kaberi Roy, said that they have kept 14 shelters prepared for the people in need, and locals were asked to remain alert in case of a sudden flood.

Kurigram Water Development Board's Executive Officer Abdullah Al Mamun said the water level in the river increased due to damage to the Chungthang Dam.

Teesta is now flowing 30cm above the danger level at Kawnia Point and it may flow over 50cm further, he feared.

Addressing their preparations to face a possible flood, he said they alerted people with the help of the local administration.