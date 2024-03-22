World Water Day: People's cry along Teesta River

The ghosts of partition still linger over the Teesta River. In 1947, a line drawn on a map severed not just land, but the very lifeblood of a nation. Today, Bangladesh does not fight for territory, but for its rightful share of the Teesta's water, a struggle that threatens to drown the stable ties between two neighbours.

More than three billion people worldwide rely on water that traverses national borders, constituting 60% of the world's freshwater flows. Yet, only 24 out of 153 countries sharing transboundary waters have comprehensive cooperation arrangements covering all their transboundary basin areas, as per the United Nations. Against this backdrop, World Water Day is observed this year under the theme: "Water for Peace."

Collaboration in balancing everyone's human rights and needs regarding water can serve as a stabilising force and a driver for sustainable development, as highlighted by the United Nations.

The Teesta basin in Bangladesh serves as stark evidence of the potential disasters billions may face without equitable distribution of international river water.

The Teesta River originates from the Himalayan glaciers in Sikkim and enters Bangladesh after flowing through West Bengal.

India currently monopolises the waters of the Teesta River, crucial for the sustenance and livelihoods of over two crore people in northern Bangladesh, as well as for the region's environment and biodiversity.

Notably, India releases no water into the Teesta during the dry season. Despite this, negotiations for the Teesta Agreement remain stalemated, with India citing the non-agreement from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a hindrance.

While the Bangladesh government has accepted this explanation for over a decade. It's crucial to recognise that the management of inter-state rivers in India falls under the jurisdiction of the central government. Moreover, as an international river, the Teesta's governance lies entirely with the Central Government of India, not subject to state interference. Also implementation of treaties with foreign states is also a matter entirely under the jurisdiction of the central government.

Regrettably, Bangladesh has yet to challenge India's pretext, while reports suggest that two more canals are being dug by West Bengal to divert more water from the Teesta.

While many countries are signatories to international charters on transboundary river waters, neither Bangladesh nor India have ratified the UN Watercourses Convention since its inception in 1997. Consequently, Bangladesh lacks a legal recourse for resolving such disputes.

Diplomatic channels remain the sole viable option. Even there is a successful precedent. Despite historical challenges, the distribution of Ganges water saw agreements in 1977 and 1996, overcoming obstacles, including those from West Bengal. So, if it was possible then, why not now?

Through an interim arrangement in 1983, India and Bangladesh decided that India would receive 39% of the Teesta's water during the dry season and Bangladesh 36%. And in 2011, India drafted an agreement to retain 42.5% of water and give 37.5% to Bangladesh. But that agreement never saw the light of day.

The plight of those reliant on the Teesta underscores its vital importance to Bangladesh, where millions depend on it for agriculture, food security, and environmental sustenance.

Bangladesh has invested heavily in the Teesta Barrage project. But when water is most needed for irrigation during the dry season, India diverts all the water.

The cultivation of 620,000 hectares of land in the Teesta basin of Bangladesh relies on the river's water. Therefore, food security is naturally disrupted.

Considering the communities along the Teesta, approximately 8% of the country's population grapples with poverty exacerbated by water scarcity. Additionally, the river's ecosystem itself requires sufficient water for survival, highlighting the multifaceted impact of the ongoing dispute.

While India's need for Teesta water for West Bengal is acknowledged, its impact on millions across the border in Bangladesh cannot be ignored.

India is currently withholding all Teesta water for around 8 million people in West Bengal. On the other side of the border, approximately 25 million people in Bangladesh, who rely on Teesta water, are affected by this. Consequently, there is a pressing need to broaden the scope of understanding between the two nations and foster connections among their people. It is imperative to generate public opinion to facilitate a solution that prioritises the welfare of both countries' populations.

It is not that Bangladesh shares a bitter relationship with India. India provided unwavering support in Bangladesh's liberation war, hastening the victory of the country. The two countries have resolved many outstanding issues in the spirit of friendship and cooperation. According to the 1974 Bangladesh-India Land Border Agreement and the 2011 Protocol, the border issue between the two countries was settled 68 years after the partition of India in 1947. One day, the Teesta crisis too shall find resolution.

Continuous deprivation of rightful water from an international river risks fostering deep animosity in the hearts of affected populations, which could cause a huge rift in the friendship between the two nations.

G M Mostafizul Alam is a journalist.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.