Remove dams across Navganga river: HC

BSS
14 December, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 04:43 pm

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka

The High Court (HC) today ordered the authorities concerned to remove earthen embankments made across the river Navganga in Jhenaidah and conduct boundary survey and prepare a list of people occupying the river land.

A High Court division bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah passed the order after holding hearing on a writ filed in public interest.

Rights group Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) filed the writ, referring to newspaper reports, saying that fish farming in taking place in as many as seven points of the river, building earthen embankments within two and a half kilometres area.

Senior jurist Advocate Manjil Murshid, who moved the plea for HRPB, said the court asked Jhenaidah deputy commissioner to submit the list of river land grabbers within 60 days.

