Palak invites Japanese investment in booming tech sector

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 10:07 pm

The state minister pledged full government support for Japanese investment, including free space in Hi-Tech Parks for companies to establish training centres.

Photo: Courtesy
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak has made a strong appeal to Japanese companies to invest in the country's thriving information and technology (IT) sector.

Palak made the appeal today (9 May) while speaking as the chief guest at the "Bangladesh IT Business Summit – Bangla Tech Now" seminar, organised by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) at the Westin Hotel in the capital.

The event aimed to showcase the investment potential of Bangladesh's IT industry for Japanese firms.

The state minister pledged full government support for Japanese investment, including free space in Hi-Tech Parks for companies to establish training centres.

He highlighted the successful collaboration between Bangladesh and Japan on various mega-projects, expressing his gratitude for Japan's role in developing the country's infrastructure.

Palak emphasised Bangladesh's skilled IT workforce. He pointed to a training programme that successfully placed graduates in Japanese IT companies, with many now working remotely from Dhaka or directly employed in Japan. He further noted the long history of Bangladeshi engineers achieving professional success in Japan.

JETRO Dhaka Country Representative Yuji Ando presented data on the growing Japanese SME presence in Asia. Highlighting the significant number of Japanese SMEs in China, India, and ASEAN countries, he noted the potential for their further growth in Bangladesh, where the number of Japanese SMEs has risen from 135 in 2012 to 350 currently.

The event also featured a welcome speech by the Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori and presentations from industry leaders like BASIS Director Ahmedul Islam Babu, EMI Lab Inc's Technical Advisor Katsuto Arai, and Startup Bangladesh Managing Director Sami Ahmed.

JETRO invited around 70 participants from public and private organisations, including Japanese companies, universities, and local government, to attend a follow-up program, "CODE SAMURAI 2024", taking place on 10-11 May.

