Rooppur NPP: A root of many dreams

"Green energy" is often synonymous with "clean energy" because it refers to energy sources that have a minimal impact on the environment and produce very low or no greenhouse gas emissions. These sources typically include renewable energy technologies such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and biomass.

However, nuclear power now a days is considered as green energy for various reasons. Nuclear power plants emit very low levels of greenhouse gases during operation compared to fossil fuel-based power plants. The primary emission from nuclear power plants is water vapor, which is essentially harmless in terms of contributing to global warming. Nuclear power has a very high energy density, meaning it can produce large amounts of electricity from relatively small amounts of fuel. Nuclear power plants require relatively small amounts of land compared to some other forms of energy generation, particularly when considering the amount of electricity, they can produce.

Unlike some renewable energy sources like solar and wind, nuclear power plant can generate electricity consistently regardless of weather conditions or time of day. This reliability can help support the integration of intermittent renewable energy sources into the grid.

United States, Russia, France, Japan, China, South Korea, and several European nations like United Kingdom, and Sweden are the most developed countries of the world and they heavily rely on nuclear power plants for electricity generation. Many people all over the world consider nuclear energy as a risk. So, the question comes very naturally, why those most developed countries have faith on nuclear energy?

Photo: Courtesy

Nuclear power plants are stable and reliable source of electricity, reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels. This enhances energy security, especially for countries lacking significant domestic energy resources. They produce electricity without emitting greenhouse gases like CO2, helping countries meet their climate change mitigation goals and reduce air pollution.

Many of these countries have advanced technological capabilities and robust regulatory frameworks to ensure the safe operation of nuclear facilities and manage the associated risks effectively. These countries believe in diversifying the energy mix with nuclear power which reduces reliance on any single energy source, enhancing energy resilience and stability.

Additionally, nuclear power can be cost-effective over the long term, especially when considering the lifecycle costs and stable fuel prices compared to fossil fuels, though initial construction costs can be high. Many of these countries have invested heavily in safety measures, advanced reactor designs, and research into waste management technologies to mitigate the risks and ensure the safe and sustainable use of nuclear power.

Right now, Bangladesh is moving with a dream to become a developed country from the current status of developing one and implementing different mega projects accordingly. Rooppur nuclear power plant is the biggest ever project of Bangladesh being implemented by Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom. While we are about to generate electricity from the first phase of this power plant, already Bangladesh government has opted for setting up two more units at Rooppur with the assistance of Rosatom and Russia. With this, the total power generation capacity will be 4,800MW in total, once the project is completed and fully comes into operation.

Bangladesh government is setting up economic zones at different parts of Bangladesh with the aim of massive industrialisation. Prominent companies from across the world are eagerly waiting to set up their production plants in these economic zones and thus, the country is now considered as business hub to the rest of the world. Uninterrupted power supply has become a must for the country and implementing more nuclear power plants is required for it. Still, like the rest of the countries, there remains the fear of some people about this nuclear technology.

However, the government has given the highest priority to the safety of the Rooppur nuclear power plant and to ensure that, the latest most and safest technology of Russia is being used at Rooppur which is VVER-1200 reactors along with additional five layers of safety systems.

VVER-1200 reactors incorporate advanced safety features, including passive and active safety systems, designed to mitigate the consequences of potential accidents. These systems are engineered to automatically activate in the event of a loss of coolant or other abnormal conditions. The reactor design includes redundant safety systems and multiple layers of protection to ensure that even if one system fails, there are backup measures in place to maintain reactor safety and prevent accidents. VVER 1200 reactors utilize modern fuel assemblies and materials that enhance fuel efficiency and safety. These advancements help reduce the likelihood of fuel failure and the release of radioactive materials into the environment. This is already a proven technology that is being used in some nuclear power plants in Russia.

The design of VVER-1200 reactors includes provisions for severe accident management, which involves strategies and measures to mitigate the consequences of severe accidents, such as core meltdown events. These reactors undergo extensive safety analysis and evaluation during the design, licensing, and operation phases to identify and address potential safety concerns. This rigorous approach ensures that the reactors meet stringent safety standards and regulatory requirements.

The development of VVER-1200 reactors benefits from the experience gained from previous generations of VVER reactors and other nuclear reactor designs. Lessons learned from past accidents and incidents are incorporated into the design and operation of VVER-1200 reactors to enhance the highest safety.

Photo: Courtesy

Overall, the combination of advanced safety features, redundancy, improved fuel design, severe accident management provisions, comprehensive safety analysis, and accumulated experience make VVER-1200 reactors among the safest options for nuclear power generation. Not only Rosatom, but also International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is very actively and closely monitoring our Rooppur project to ensure the highest safety standards.

Though Bangladesh has the experience of using nuclear technologies in other sectors, but this is the very first time that the country is going to generate electricity from a nuclear power plant. Russia and Bangladesh are historically friendly countries from long back. With this project, they are not helping us technically and financially only, again they have come up with their strength of friendship with us. They are actively involved in assisting Bangladesh in various aspects of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project.

Rosatom is responsible for the construction and commissioning of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. Different Russian companies are involved in the construction of the plant's infrastructure, reactor buildings, and other essential facilities. Russia is transferring nuclear technology and expertise to Bangladesh as part of the Rooppur project. This includes providing training and technical assistance to Bangladeshi personnel involved in the operation and maintenance of the nuclear power plant. Russia is assisting Bangladesh in ensuring that the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant meets international safety standards and regulatory requirements. This involves conducting safety assessments, implementing safety measures, and providing guidance on regulatory compliance.

Russia will continue to provide operational and maintenance support to Bangladesh once the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant becomes operational. This includes assistance with routine maintenance, troubleshooting, and ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the plant. Russia and Bangladesh have established long-term cooperation agreements in the field of nuclear energy, which extend beyond the construction phase of the Rooppur project. This cooperation may include joint research and development initiatives, knowledge exchange, and further collaboration in the nuclear energy sector. Overall, Russia's support and assistance are instrumental in helping Bangladesh operate the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant safely and efficiently, contributing to the country's energy security and sustainable development goals.

To create skilled manpower of Bangladesh to operate the Rooppur nuclear power plant, Bangladeshi students have already completed relevant education from the famous universities of Russia and have gained practical experience from different nuclear power plants of Russia who are using the same kind of reactors over there.

They have already got back to Bangladesh and are now working at Rooppur nuclear power plant with the highly skilled Russian engineers. Our nuclear engineers have reached to such a height with the Russian highly potential educational system that already Hungary has shown deep interest to hire our engineers for building their second nuclear power plant. So, in future we will be able to earn foreign currencies with this skilled manpower.

Just a couple years back, students of our country even didn't know about nuclear engineering department. But right now, most prestigious universities of our country like Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), University of Dhaka (DU) and Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) have opened Nuclear Engineering Department and selecting the most brilliant students there. The students are also dreaming to have a shiny future after completing their education.

Still some people may seek the justification of Rooppur project. We need to consider several factors from practical point of views. Nuclear power plants provide a stable and reliable source of electricity. Once operational, the Rooppur plant will reduce Bangladesh's dependence on imported fossil fuels, enhancing energy security. Due to climate change, we are at the risk becoming victim of global warming. At this point, Rooppur is a low-carbon energy source, which can help mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil fuel-based power generation. From this plant we can generate large amounts of electricity, which is crucial for meeting the growing energy demand in Bangladesh's rapidly developing economy.

At different times, we see the news of poor air quality of Dhaka and Bangladesh at large. Unlike fossil fuel power plants, nuclear plants do not emit harmful pollutants such as sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter, thus improving air quality and public health. In addition, investing in nuclear power can foster technological advancements and expertise in the field of nuclear energy, which can be beneficial for research and development in other sectors. So, Rooppur nuclear power plant is not just a project to generate electricity only, but it has turned to a mother of so many development projects for the country.

Neshat Sultana Akhi is a trainer at UCEP Bangladesh