Three killed in separate bus, train accidents in Uttara

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 12:40 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 12:42 am

All the dead bodies have been sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.

At least three persons died in separate bus and train accidents in Uttara on Sunday (19 May) tonight.

The deceased couldn't be identified immediately, according to police officials.

"At around 6:30pm, a  35-year-old person was run over and killed by a Basumoti Paribahan bus at Uttara.

"Later, on the Dhaka-Mymensing highway near the House Building area, a Haque Paribahan bus ran over a street beggar aged around 40. He had been taken to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital where the on-duty doctors pronounced him dead," said Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Uttara Pashcim Police Station Sub-Inspector Ripon Chandra Sarker.

 "We couldn't identify his [the beggar] name and address but locals and eyewitnesses said he was a street beggar at the House Building area.," he told The Business Standard.

Both the buses of Basumoti Paribahan and Haque Paribahan have been seized and taken to the police station, he added.

Another person, aged around 45, was killed after being hit by a train at Uttara Sector-8 rail crossing area at around 8:30pm.

All the dead bodies have been sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.

