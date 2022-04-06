Padma Bridge to open for traffic by end of this year: PM Hasina

UNB
06 April, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 04:22 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the Padma Bridge, a dream project of her government, will open to traffic by the end of this year.

She said this while responding to a tabled question from ruling party MP (Naogaon-2) Shahiduzzaman Sarker during her question-answer session.

The premier said that the Padma Bridge has been the most challenging project in the history of a developing country like Bangladesh.

The construction of the 6.15km-long bridge connecting central Bangladesh with the south has been a brave move by her government that overcame many obstacles.

She said that 100% work on the approach road and service area at both ends of the project has been completed.

She mentioned the completion of the physical work of the main bridge at 96.50%.

Sheikh Hasina said that currently, works of carpeting, viaduct carpeting, installing waterproof membrane, movement joint of main bridge and viaduct, lamppost, aluminium railing, gas pipeline, 400KVA power and railway line is in progress.

She told the House that the revised budget of the Padma Bridge project stands Tk30,193.39 crore.

Earlier on several occasions including on 3 April, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader informed that Padma Bridge will open to traffic in June this year.

Hasina, also leader of the House, informed said that work on 17 notable mega projects taken by the government is going on for the development of the country.

The megaprojects include -- Padma Multipurpose Bridge Construction Project, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Moitre Super Tharmal Power Project (Rampal), Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project, LNG Terminal and Gas Pipeline Construction Project, Paira Sea Port, Paira Thermal Power Plant, Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, Cox's Bazar Airport Development Project, and Ashrayan Project.

