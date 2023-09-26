Outlawed Ansar Al Islam's 6 militants arrested in city

Bangladesh

BSS
26 September, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 03:23 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested six members of outlawed Ansar Al Islam including one of the key leaders Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury alias Abu Masrur from different areas of the capital.

"Members of RAB-1 and Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) in a joint operation arrested them from the city's Uttara, Banani, Banasree and Jatrabari areas on Monday night", said senior police super and senior assistant director of RAB-1 M Parvez Rana.

The arrestees are identified as Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury alias Abu Masrur, 50, son of late Shawkat Alam Chowdhury hailed from Cox's Bazar, Sheikh Ashiqur Rahman alias Abu Afifa, 49, son of late Sheikh Shafiqul Islam of Brahmanbaria, Shadi Mohammad Julkar Nain, 35, son of late Jahid Hossen of  Dhaka city, M Kamrul Hasan Sabbir, 40, son of late Nurul Islam of  Chuadanga, M Masum Rana alias Masum Billah, 26, son of Mansur Ali of Thakurgaon and Sayeed M Rizvi, 35, son of M Jalal Uddin of Chandpur.

Two laptops, six mobile phone sets, books, leaflets, diaries and notebooks were also recovered from their possessions.

Necessary legal actions have been taken against the arrestees.

