Ongoing mild heat wave may subside: Met office

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted that the ongoing mild heat wave over Rajshahi division and four other districts may become less intense at some places, in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi division and the districts of Bagerhat, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia and it may abate from some places," said a met office bulletin this morning.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," it added.

However, as an extended outlook for the next 72 hours the bulletin also predicted that a low pressure area is likely to form over North Bay.

The day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, it said.

Country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 37.5 degrees Celsius at Ishurdi, while today's minimum temperature was 21.8 degrees Celsius at Tangail.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 88 mm at Sandwip.

The sun sets at 6:15pm today and rises at 5:41am tomorrow in the capital.