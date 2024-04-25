Sizzling days spur chilled drink, ice cream sales surge

Infograph: TBS

Soaring temperatures across Bangladesh have triggered a surge in demand for bottled water, cold beverages, and ice cream as residents struggle to cope with the scorching heat.

The impact is evident at eateries like "Bhaater Hotel" in Dhaka's Badda DIT Project. Traditionally, a glass of filtered water was offered alongside meals. Now, customers are overwhelmingly requesting chilled, half-litre water bottles.

"The demand for cold water has increased so much that even with two refrigerators, we sometimes run out," said Anwarul Islam, manager of Bhaater Hotel.

The sweltering conditions are not just driving a thirst for water. Shopkeepers across the city have witnessed a significant rise in sales of soft drinks and ice cream.

Many customers, like private employee Habibur Rahman, have made cold drinks a midday routine to combat the heat. Additionally, some are adding a saline solution to their water for extra hydration, while others return home with ice cream treats for their families.

This scorching stretch of weather has proven a boon for bottled water manufacturers. Leading companies like Pran-RFL Group and Partex Group are experiencing a surge in sales.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, director at Pran-RFL Group, reports an additional 15% growth since Ramadan, while Partex Group's Assistant General Manager Nahid Yusuf acknowledges a rise in bottled water sales due to the ongoing heatwave.

The industry estimates the bottled water market to be worth over Tk1,200 crore, with annual sales exceeding 40 crore litres.

The demand for chilled beverages is so high that shopkeepers, like Shariful from Tejgaon, are forced to restock their fridges nightly with water and cold drinks. Customers, he says, actively seek out stores with chilled products.

Even tea shops, lacking refrigerators, are stocking up on bottled water and cold drinks to cater to customer preferences.

Md Maidul Islam, chief marketing officer of Akij Food and Beverage Ltd, told TBS, "Fizzy drinks are particularly popular this summer, with increased sales across all segments, including water and cola drinks. We are currently facing challenges to keep up with the high demand."

He said bottled water sales have experienced a 25% growth compared to the same period last year, while cold drinks have seen a surge of around 40%.

Ice cream companies are also seeing a positive impact. While the first quarter fell short of expectations, Sumit Chakraborty, assistant general manager of Igloo Ice Cream, Abdul Monem Limited, reports a significant improvement in sales leading up to Eid and further boosted by the current heatwave.

The industry is hopeful of exceeding its target of Tk2,500 crore by mid-2024, driven by this favourable weather.

The nationwide heatwave has gripped the country for a week, with some regions experiencing highs of 40-41 degrees Celsius. The average temperature across most districts lies between 36-38 degrees Celsius, disrupting daily routines and forcing residents to seek relief in chilled food and beverages.