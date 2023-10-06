One-minute tornado devastates 6 Faridpur villages

Hundreds of houses in six villages of Faridpur's Alfadanga upazila were devastated by a one-minute tornado on Thursday (5 October) evening.

While there were no reported casualties by the authorities, many residents had to seek refuge in nearby open spaces and neighbouring homes.

Additionally, the powerful winds uprooted over three hundred trees and damaged power lines, resulting in a widespread power outage across the area.

Authorities also reported heavy rainfall persisted throughout the day.

"The tornado, which came from the southwest, lasted for less than a minute but caused extensive damage to houses, crops, and trees," said a local who endured the tornado.

The affected villages include Vidyadhar, Brahman-Jatigram, and Bejidanga of Sadar Union, as well as Mala, Krishnapur, and Titurkandi of Tagarbanda Union.

As of now, the names and details of the affected individuals have not been obtained.