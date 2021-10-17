One killed in Chattogram blast, 2 hurt
A young man was killed and two others suffered burn injuries in a fire following a gas pipeline explosion in Chattogram today.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Faruk, 23.
The explosion occurred at Kashem Bhaban in Baluchara under Bayazid Bostami Police Station around 10:30am, leaving three people injured, said Chittagong Metropolitan Police (north division) Assistant Commissioner Shah Alam.
The injured people were taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where doctors pronounced Faruk dead, said Nurul Alam Ashek, sub-inspector (SI) of CMCH police outpost.
The two other injured - Forkan Ullah, 60, and Kamal, 30 – have been admitted to the burn unit of the hospital.
Reportedly, the three victims were construction workers who used to live in a rented room on the ground floor of the three-storey building where the explosion took place.
On information, two units of the fire service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.