One killed in Chattogram blast, 2 hurt

A young man was killed and two others suffered burn injuries in a fire following a gas pipeline explosion in Chattogram today.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Faruk, 23.

The explosion occurred at Kashem Bhaban in Baluchara under Bayazid Bostami Police Station around 10:30am, leaving three people injured, said Chittagong Metropolitan Police (north division) Assistant Commissioner Shah Alam.

Photo: TBS

The injured people were taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where doctors pronounced Faruk dead, said Nurul Alam Ashek, sub-inspector (SI) of CMCH police outpost.

The two other injured - Forkan Ullah, 60, and Kamal, 30 – have been admitted to the burn unit of the hospital.

Photo: TBS

Reportedly, the three victims were construction workers who used to live in a rented room on the ground floor of the three-storey building where the explosion took place.

On information, two units of the fire service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.