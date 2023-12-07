Unique Group MD Noor Ali's daughter Nahida dies in US road crash

UNB
07 December, 2023, 02:40 pm
07 December, 2023

Unique Group MD Noor Ali's daughter Nahida dies in US road crash

UNB
07 December, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 02:44 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

 

Nadiha Ali, second daughter of Unique Group's managing director Mohd. Noor Ali, died in a road crash in Chicago in the United States on Wednesday.

She will be laid to rest after a namaj-e-janaza there, said a press release of Unique Group on Thursday.

Unique Group expressed its deepest sympathy and condolences at the sudden demise of Nahida Ali.

Special prayers will be offered at Unique Group's head office and all units of the group.

