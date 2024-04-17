TBS columnist Monowarul Haque dies aged 68

Obituary

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 09:51 pm

Illustration: TBS
Monowarul Haque, a textile businessman and also a columnist for The Business Standard, passed away today (17 April) after suffering a cardiac arrest. 

He was 68-years-old. 

Born in a village in Pirojpur, Monowarul was raised in Dhaka. He completed his schooling from the-then Central Government School, before enrolling in Jagannath College. He graduated from Rajshahi University. 

Active in politics since he was 16, he formally quit in 1984. 

Monowarul wrote on numerous political and international issues and was considered a powerful political analyst. 

He leaves behind a wife and his children.

