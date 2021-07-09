Photographer Golam Mustafa is no more

Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa passed away at his own residence on Friday morning. He was 81.

He left behind his wife, a son, and daughter, two grandchildren, three sisters, and a host of well-wishers, said a media statement.

He will be laid to eternal rest at Azimpur Graveyard in Dhaka (new).

He was the winner of the prestigious Ekushey Padak 2018, and the Shilpakala Padak 2016, the media statement read.

He served Bangladesh Television as photography director and North South University as a guest lecturer at the Department of Architecture.

Golam Mustafa was one of the pioneer photographers in the country when Bangladesh Television commenced operation back in 1964.

He served the government-run television for 30 years and left behind a network of 42 camera persons when he left the organisation.