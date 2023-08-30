Natore-4 MP Abdul Kuddus passes away

Abdul Kuddus, Awami League lawmaker of Natore-4 constituency, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday (30 August). He was 77.

Kuddus, president of Natore district unit of Awami League, had been undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of United Hospital where he breathed his last at 7:22 am, said Shariful Islam Ramjan, general secretary of Natore district Awami League.

He left behind his wife, a son and a daughter, and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

Earlier on Saturday, the Awami League leader fell ill and was brought to Dhaka.

He had been suffering from old age complications including respiratory problems.

Kuddus, a freedom fighter, was elected MP of the Natore-4 constituency five times.