Journalist Arun Bosu dies of Covid

Obituary

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 11:15 am

Related News

Journalist Arun Bosu dies of Covid

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 11:15 am
Photo/Prothom Alo
Photo/Prothom Alo

Journalist Arun Bosu, also coordinator of Prothoma Prokashon, has died from Covid-19. He was 68. 

He breathed his last at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka on Thursday morning.

On 5 October, he was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with the virus, reports Prothom Alo. 

Before being diagnosed with coronavirus, Arun was suffering from flu fever and jaundice.

Arun Bosu was born on 10 November, 1953 in Faridpur.

He left behind his wife, a son, relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Top News

Obituary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

3h | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

3h | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

1d | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

6
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 