Journalist Arun Bosu dies of Covid

Journalist Arun Bosu, also coordinator of Prothoma Prokashon, has died from Covid-19. He was 68.

He breathed his last at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka on Thursday morning.

On 5 October, he was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with the virus, reports Prothom Alo.

Before being diagnosed with coronavirus, Arun was suffering from flu fever and jaundice.

Arun Bosu was born on 10 November, 1953 in Faridpur.

He left behind his wife, a son, relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.