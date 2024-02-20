Hasina Momtaz: The songbird from the 60s

Begum Hasina Momtaz, a beloved contemporary Bangla music artist from the 1960s, died from a heart attack on 18 February at 6pm, in the Japan Bangladesh Friendship Hospital, located in Dhanmondi. She was 79 years old at the time of passing. Her funeral prayer took place on February 19 after Zuhr prayers at a Dhanmondi mosque, where she was also buried.

Momtaz completed her higher education in Geography and Environment at Dhaka University. Hasina had been passionate about music since childhood, but it was only a few years before Bangladesh gained its independence that she became well-known as a singer.

Her breakthrough came with the song "Tondra Hara Noyon Amar," penned by Masud Karim and set to music by Samar Das, which won the hearts of many.

Following this success, Momtaz became a familiar voice on 'Bangladesh Betar' and BTV, regularly performing songs that made her a household name. She played a significant role during the mass uprising and the Liberation War, lifting the spirits of those fighting for freedom with her music.

Even after the country's independence, she continued her musical journey, refining her skills under the tutelage of masters like Ustad Phool Mohammad and Yasin Khan, among others.

Momtaz was devoted to pure music, which meant she often stayed out of the spotlight. Nonetheless, she was well-connected within the music community. Up until her death, she was the treasurer of the Bangladesh Music Council, earning the respect and admiration of many including Sheikh Sadi Khan, a famed composer and music director, and many others in the industry.

Speaking to TBS about Momtaz, Khan said, "Although Hasina Momtaz Apa was older than us, she never acted in a way that made her age apparent. She was a simple and straightforward person. Such kind-hearted individuals are rare in the artist community."

Hasina worked with a positive mindset for the welfare and development of artists.

"We pray for the peace of Apa's departed soul. We will carry forward Hasina Momtaz's legacy and attempt to complete the unfinished tasks she had taken up for the benefit of artists," he added.

Hasina Momtaz was celebrated in the music world, receiving many awards from social and cultural groups, though she never got a big national honour. However, in 2019, she did receive the "Shilpakala Medal" from the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy for her singing.

In her family life, she was a mother to one son, Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam. He was once the Dean of Dhaka University's Faculty of Business Administration and is now the Chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission. Her late husband, Rafiqul Islam, was a banker, managing National Bank Limited.

She is remembered by her daughter-in-law Shenin Rahman, her two grandchildren, and a host of fans and followers.