Number of women tenderers registered in e-GP now 3,388: Public Procurement Authority

The number of women tenderers registered with the electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system is now 3,388 in the country.

Mohammed Shoheler Rahman Chowdhury, the first chief executive officer of the newly-established Bangladesh Public Procurement Authority (BPPA), said this at a workshop on citizen engagement in public procurement with women tenderers at the conference room of the BPPA in Dhaka on Sunday (17 December), reads a press release.

At present the total number of tenderers registered with the e-GP system is about one lakh 11 thousand, he said.

"Although the number of the women tenderers in e-GP is very small, we are hopeful that this will gradually increase further," he mentioned.

The BPPA has been working in that direction, he said.

About 30 women representatives of various business chambers, women entrepreneurs and women tenderers participated in the workshop organised by BPPA under the 'Digitising Implementation and Public Procurement Project (DIMAPPP)'.

The BPPA has been implementing the project with support from the World Bank. The Dnet, a consulting firm engaged by BPPA in managing the Citizen Portal, facilitated the workshop.

Abul Kashem Md Mohiuddin, secretary at the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) was present as the chief guest in the workshop.