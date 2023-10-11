Govt to procure 261 new vehicles for DCs and UNOs

TBS Report
11 October, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 07:16 pm

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the proposal by the Ministry of Public Administration in principle on Wednesday

Official seal of the Government of Bangladesh
The government will procure a total of 261 vehicles (Jeeps) for deputy commissioners (DCs) of different districts and Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs).

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the proposal by the Ministry of Public Administration in principle on Wednesday (11 October).

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the virtual meeting.

During the meeting, the Cabinet Committee on Government Procurement approved 15 procurement proposals, including the procurement of 261 jeeps at an expenditure of Tk1,908 crore.

As per the decision, the 261 Jeeps will be procured using the direct procurement method (DPM) of the Public Procurement Rule 2008 meaning that the Ministry of Administration will not need to go through the open tender process to maintain the competitiveness in buying the vehicles for the government officials.

