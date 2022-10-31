Engaging citizens can bring best results to local public works

Events

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 10:15 pm

Related News

Engaging citizens can bring best results to local public works

Citizens need to be educated about the reform to ensure that it serves their needs

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 10:15 pm
Engaging citizens can bring best results to local public works

If citizens can be engaged in public procurement reforms, it can bring the best results in local public works, said experts at a national seminar on social awareness and citizen engagement in public procurement.

"Reform requires not only technical content but also substantial social and behavioural content. The social element of reform – what is in it for citizens – must be articulated. Citizens need to be educated about the reform to ensure that it serves their needs," said Md Aziz Taher Khan, director of Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU), Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED), Ministry of Planning, at the seminar.

CPTU organised the seminar while Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), Brac University, assisted CPTU in hosting the seminar to increase social accountability and local responsiveness through citizen engagement.

Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, secretary of IMED, present at the event as chief guest, said, "Bangladesh, with the great steering force of CPTU, has created a dynamic space for citizen engagement, democratising public sector processes. This shift represents a deep change in bureaucracy, transforming the government into an interconnected, modern organism that can evolve with changing times."

BIGD Executive Director Imran Matin emphasised the importance of integrating citizen engagement components in all cycles of project development, including the design, implementation, and evaluation stages.

Mustafizur Rahman of the World Bank said, "If media and citizens continue to know about and take interest in how the government spends its public funds, there will be greater social accountability, local needs are more likely to be met, the quality of public service delivery will improve, and the overall wellbeing of citizens will go up."

CPTU Director General, Mohammed Shoheler Rahman Chowdhury, in his concluding remarks at the event said, "Reversals can happen at any time, given the complex and charged political economy environment surrounding procurement, and that is why sustaining political support is so essential. We hope this seminar will help CPTU build a regulated structure to enhance citizen engagement in the public procurement process, to sustain and support improvements in public service delivery for our citizens."

civic engagement / Public Procurement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

10h | Brands
Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

12h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

1h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

4h | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

5h | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport