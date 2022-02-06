e-GP system achieves ISO certification

06 February, 2022, 05:35 pm
The Information security management system of the electronic government procurement (e-GP) has achieved ISO certification.

A recent assessment conducted by the Certification Body notified that the information security management system for e-GP has been found to conform to the requirements of ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 within the scope of e-GP IT Operations and Data Center, said a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated e-GP portal on June 2, 2011. The Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) of IMED, Ministry of Planning, introduced e-GP in August 2011 to digitize public procurement.

ISO stands for International Organization for Standardization. It is a worldwide federation of national standards bodies. According to information available online, ISO/IEC 27001 is an international standard, the aim of which is to help organizations keep their information assets more secure.

ISO/IEC 27001 certification recognized that the organization is managing its client's information securely.

The e-GP system is considered a milestone in procurement reforms and digitization of government services.

Until February 6, 2022, a total of 95696 tenderers registered with the e-GP system. More than 5.50 lakh tenders have been invited through e-GP up to February 6, 2022.

Both the procuring entities and tenderers can carry out their respective procurement processing through e-GP. It saves time, cost and environment.

