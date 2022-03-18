Not chanting 'Joy Bangla' means undermining independence: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday slammed those who still refuse to chant the national slogan 'Joy Bangla', the inspiration of Liberation War.

"Those who still don't chant the 'Joy Bangla' slogan actually don't believe in the independence of the country, the spirit of Liberation War and the ideology of independence of Bangladesh," she told at a discussion meeting virtually from her official residence Ganobbaban.

Bangladesh Awami League (AL) arranged the discussion at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Tungipara in Gopalganj on the occasion of the 102nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children's Day 2022.

Chairing the discussion, Hasina, also the AL president, said the 'Joy Bangla' slogan was once banned in the country and many AL leaders and activists lost lives for shouting this slogan and playing the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu at that time.

She said the freedom fighters had earned independence and embraced martyrdom chanting this slogan. But the clique of anti-liberation elements and killers banned the slogan, she added.

AL presidium members Shajahan Khan MP, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman; joint secretaries Mahbubul Alam MP and AFM Bahauddin Nasim; religious affairs secretary Sirajul Mostafa, agriculture and cooperatives affairs secretary Faridunnahar Laily, organising secretary Mirza Azam MP and AL Gopalganj district unit secretary Mahbub Ali Khan also spoke at the discussion conducted by publicity and publication secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap MP.