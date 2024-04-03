Govt steps cut down child, mortality rate in Bangladesh: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
03 April, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 05:50 pm

Govt steps cut down child, mortality rate in Bangladesh: PM Hasina

UNB
03 April, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 05:50 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (3 April) said the government has reduced the child and maternal mortality rate along with poverty rate in the country through various pragmatic steps.

"We have established community clinics across the country to mitigate the primary medicare facilities of the people. As a result the child and maternal mortality rate has been reduced," she said.

The prime minister said this while the management team of Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialised Hospital & Nursing College called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

President and Managing Director of KPJ Healthcare Berhad Chin Keat Chyuan led the team.

PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the meeting.

The prime minister said that the Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialised Hospital was established at the industrial belt so that the workers and people of the area could get the medicare facilities easily.

She said that the hospital is run under the Bangabandhu Memorial Trust.

"My sister Sheikh Rehana and I donated all our properties to the Trust for the sake of people's interest. We have no one and we have donated our properties for the welfare of the people," she said.

She recalled that once upon a time people of Bangladesh were poor and deprived from the healthcare facilities and could not afford two meals a day.

"We have been able to reduce the poverty rate," she said.

Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialised Hospital & Nursing College was established by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust. 

The 250-bed hospital is operated by KPJ Healthcare Berhad, a renowned Malaysian Private Healthcare organization. KPJ Healthcare Berhad currently has a chain of 29 hospitals in Malaysia.

Named after Bangabandhu's wife Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, the 250-bed world-class hospital has been serving people since its inception in 2013.

Established at Kashimpur union under Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust, the state-of-the-art facility is being operated by Kumpulan Perubetan  Johor (KPJ) Healthcare Berhad, a renowned Malaysian private healthcare organisation.

The facility has become the first integrated management system (IMS) certified Hospital & Nursing College in Bangladesh, providing patients with more confidence in healthcare. Bureau Veritas, an international certification agency, awarded it for its contributions to Bangladesh's health sector in 2017.

