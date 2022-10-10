No response to RPO amendment proposal, EC writes to ministry again

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 05:41 pm

No response to RPO amendment proposal, EC writes to ministry again

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 05:41 pm
No response to RPO amendment proposal, EC writes to ministry again

The Election Commission (EC) has sent a letter to the law ministry to inquire about the progress of its proposal to bring amendments to the 'Representation of People's Order (RPO).

The commission sent the letter for the second time after not having received any response from the ministry two months after it made the proposal to bring changes to the RPO, a law relating to the national elections, according to a release issued by Election Commission Director (Public Relations) SM Asaduzzaman on Monday (10 October).

The media release stated that in view of the upcoming elections, some amendments and additions to the Representation of the People Order-1972 have been recommended for holding fair and free elections.

A draft bill related to the amendment of the RPO was sent to the Ministry of Law for taking necessary measures on 8 August.

Later, on 4 October, a draft was prepared and sent to the ministry to make some amendments in the paragraph related to bringing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) into the elections.

According to the press release, the commission sent an urgent letter to the Department of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs on 28 September as the law ministry has neither taken action on the bill, nor informed the EC about the progress as of yet.

Election Commission (EC) / RPO / Law Ministry

