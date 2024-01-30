Anisul Huq calls for speeding up operations at law ministry

Anisul Huq calls for speeding up operations at law ministry

Anisul Huq at a meeting at the ministry after assuming office for the third consecutive time. Photo: BSS
Law Minister Anisul Huq directed his ministry's officials and employees to resolve the official problems quickly and urged them to speed up their operations.

"The speed of judicial proceedings will increase and case backlog will come down, once we will be able to implement the e-judiciary project. So, we will implement the project on priority basis," he said at a meeting at the ministry after assuming office for the third consecutive time.

Anisul Huq emphasised on constructing new court buildings, expanding existing court buildings upwards, strengthening training activities for skill development and establishing National Judicial Academy.

The minister gave different directions to the ministry officials, asking them to quickly finish the ongoing projects.

Conducted by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar, the meeting was attended by senior officials of divisions and organisations under the law ministry.

The officials at the meeting informed the minister about the progress, problems, success and possibility of their agencies.

Anisul called for strengthening alternative dispute resolution (ADR) activities of the district legal aid offices, increasing coordination between apex court and lower courts for easing case backlog.

The minister also said he would hold coordination meetings once every two months and evaluate progress of works of every division and agency.

 

