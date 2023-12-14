No political gatherings from 18 Dec: Home ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced an official embargo on political gatherings, rallies, and similar programmes from 18 December until the end of the 12th parliamentary election, slated for 7 January.

The public security department of the home ministry issued a circular regarding the ban on Thursday (14 December).

From 18 December until the end of the polling period, it is imperative to prevent any meetings or political programmes – except for election campaigning – that may disrupt election procedures or discourage voters from exercising their franchise, reads the circular.

The circular urges strict compliance with this prohibition.

Earlier on 12 December, the Election Commission forwarded instructions to the Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard.

The polling day for the 12th National Elections is scheduled for 7 January 2024. Aspirant candidates will start their campaign from 18 December.