No one should obstruct trial repatriation of Rohingyas: Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Wednesday said no one should create a barrier to trial repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar, noting that such trial repatriation will help understand issues before large-scale repatriation.

"This trial repatriation is to know the areas of problems before the large-scale repatriation. It will help examine the issues for better designing a regular repatriation initiative. No one should create a barrier," he told reporters.

The state minister said the Rohingyas did not say that they do not want to return; rather they always conveyed their desire to return home whenever any foreign dignitaries met them at camps.

He, however, said the government will always uphold its commitment to a "dignified and voluntary" return even if it is trial repatriation.

Responding to a question, Shahriar Alam said certainly there are challenges, and shooting and drug trafficking incidents increased in the camps while skilled members of the law enforcement agencies were killed and injured.

He urged all not to undermine Bangladesh's efforts and recalled how the international media described Bhasan Char as a floating island to undermine Bangladesh's efforts.

The state minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave shelter to the Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds. "We will remain committed as long as they are in Bangladesh."

On 25 August 2017, Myanmar's military began carrying out violent operations against the Rohingya population in northern Rakhine state, which resulted in grave crimes under international law. Entire villages were burnt, and hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas were forced to flee into Bangladesh.

Six years after the Rohingya influx in Bangladesh, the government continues its efforts focusing on their safe repatriation, though some countries and international organisations are pushing for their integration in Bangladesh.

The Rohingyas in Bangladesh face little prospect of safely returning home, six years since the Myanmar military launched a campaign of mass atrocities in Rakhine State on 25 August 2017, said the Human Rights Watch.

The United Nations Security Council has failed to hold Myanmar's generals accountable for crimes against humanity and acts of genocide against the Rohingya, it said.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, has called for renewed commitment from the international community for financial support to sustain the humanitarian response and political support to find solutions for over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

A dignified and sustainable return to Myanmar remains the primary solution to this crisis, said the UNHCR, adding that "Rohingya refugees continue to tell us they want to return to Myanmar when it is safe for them to do so voluntarily."

The UN agency said the international community must renew its efforts to make that possible. "As the United Nations remains ready to support efforts to create the conditions that would be conducive to sustainable return, it is crucial that UNHCR and its partners are provided unimpeded, meaningful and predictable access in Rakhine State in Myanmar, including assisting and monitoring the return of refugees."

The collective goal should be to ensure Rohingyas' voluntary return to Myanmar — to their places of origin or choice, being able to move freely and access documentation, citizenship pathways, services and income-generation opportunities to rebuild their lives, UNHCR said.