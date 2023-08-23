No one should obstruct trial repatriation of Rohingyas: Shahriar

Bangladesh

UNB
23 August, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 05:39 pm

Related News

No one should obstruct trial repatriation of Rohingyas: Shahriar

It’ll help examine issues for better designing regular repatriation, he says

UNB
23 August, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 05:39 pm
File photo
File photo

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Wednesday said no one should create a barrier to trial repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar, noting that such trial repatriation will help understand issues before large-scale repatriation.

"This trial repatriation is to know the areas of problems before the large-scale repatriation. It will help examine the issues for better designing a regular repatriation initiative. No one should create a barrier," he told reporters.

The state minister said the Rohingyas did not say that they do not want to return; rather they always conveyed their desire to return home whenever any foreign dignitaries met them at camps.

He, however, said the government will always uphold its commitment to a "dignified and voluntary" return even if it is trial repatriation.

Responding to a question, Shahriar Alam said certainly there are challenges, and shooting and drug trafficking incidents increased in the camps while skilled members of the law enforcement agencies were killed and injured.

He urged all not to undermine Bangladesh's efforts and recalled how the international media described Bhasan Char as a floating island to undermine Bangladesh's efforts.

The state minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave shelter to the Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds. "We will remain committed as long as they are in Bangladesh."

On 25 August 2017, Myanmar's military began carrying out violent operations against the Rohingya population in northern Rakhine state, which resulted in grave crimes under international law. Entire villages were burnt, and hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas were forced to flee into Bangladesh.

Six years after the Rohingya influx in Bangladesh, the government continues its efforts focusing on their safe repatriation, though some countries and international organisations are pushing for their integration in Bangladesh.

The Rohingyas in Bangladesh face little prospect of safely returning home, six years since the Myanmar military launched a campaign of mass atrocities in Rakhine State on 25 August 2017, said the Human Rights Watch.

The United Nations Security Council has failed to hold Myanmar's generals accountable for crimes against humanity and acts of genocide against the Rohingya, it said.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, has called for renewed commitment from the international community for financial support to sustain the humanitarian response and political support to find solutions for over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

A dignified and sustainable return to Myanmar remains the primary solution to this crisis, said the UNHCR, adding that "Rohingya refugees continue to tell us they want to return to Myanmar when it is safe for them to do so voluntarily."

The UN agency said the international community must renew its efforts to make that possible. "As the United Nations remains ready to support efforts to create the conditions that would be conducive to sustainable return, it is crucial that UNHCR and its partners are provided unimpeded, meaningful and predictable access in Rakhine State in Myanmar, including assisting and monitoring the return of refugees."

The collective goal should be to ensure Rohingyas' voluntary return to Myanmar — to their places of origin or choice, being able to move freely and access documentation, citizenship pathways, services and income-generation opportunities to rebuild their lives, UNHCR said.

Top News

Rohingya repatriation / State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

17h | Panorama
The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

15h | Panorama
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

1d | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

5h | TBS Economy
China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

9h | TBS Economy
All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

10h | TBS World
India aims historic south pole Moon landing

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

12h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19