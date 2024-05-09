TBS launches second issue of Economic Intelligence Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 06:45 pm

The latest issue titled "Skills for the Future in Bangladesh," showcases the results of an in-depth survey with eye-opening insights gleaned from 27 leading companies across various sectors in Bangladesh.

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The Business Standard has launched the second issue of its Economic Intelligence Bangladesh (EIB), offering a comprehensive exploration of emerging skills in demand on both national and international scales, alongside a deep dive into global economic dynamics.

The latest issue titled "Skills for the Future in Bangladesh," showcases the results of an in-depth survey with eye-opening insights gleaned from 27 leading companies across various sectors in Bangladesh.

The survey delved into hiring priorities, sought-after skills, and anticipated demands over the past two years and beyond.

Revealing a nuanced landscape, the survey highlights Bangladesh's corporate sector's emphasis on leadership and teamwork.

Infographics: TBS
Infographics: TBS

Additionally, the issue provides critical analysis of the skills needed by Bangladeshi job-seekers to excel in host countries, addressing the challenges they encounter and offering strategies for success.

This issue incorporates insights from research firm DataSense on major shifts in demand in both skilled and less-skilled occupations, as observed through online job postings.

Economic Intelligence Bangladesh remains committed to delivering timely and relevant content that informs and empowers decision-makers across industries, driving progress and prosperity in Bangladesh and beyond.

To access the latest issue of Economic Intelligence Bangladesh, visit the EIB website: intel.tbsnews.net

