Bangladesh economy showing resilience: Purchasing Managers’ Index

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 06:05 pm

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report was launched MCCI’s Gulshan office today (9 May). Photo: TBS
The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report was launched MCCI’s Gulshan office today (9 May). Photo: TBS

Bangladesh economy demonstrates resilience despite inflationary pressures and uncertainties arising from ongoing geopolitical conflicts, finds the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI).

"Despite a small decrease from the previous month, the economy remains on the expansion track with the new quarter. Robust growth was recorded for both the manufacturing and agriculture sectors, whereas the services and construction sectors posted slower growth," according to the PMI findings.

Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), in partnership with Policy Exchange Bangladesh (PEB), with the support of the UK Government's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), launched the results of Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Bangladesh at MCCI's Gulshan office today (9 May).

Presenting the PMI report, Dr M Masrur Reaz, chairman of Policy Exchange Bangladesh, said Bangladesh's PMI recorded a slower expansion at 62.2 in April, declined by 2.1 points from the previous month. 

A PMI score above 50 suggest expansion, while values below depict contraction within a particular sector.

The latest PMI reading was attributed to a slower expansion rate in key sectors such as services and construction, which was offset by a faster expansion rate in sectors like agriculture and manufacturing.

The agriculture sector marked its fourth consecutive month of expansion following a contraction reading in December last year. 

It showed a swifter expansion rate for indexes such as new business, business activity, and input costs, but a slower expansion rate for the order backlog index. 

The manufacturing sector posted a faster expansion rate across various indexes, including new orders, new exports, factory output, input purchases, and supplier deliveries. 

However, the employment index posted a slower expansion rate. 

According to the PMI, the services sector recorded a slower expansion rate for indexes such as new business, business activity, employment, and input costs. 

Additionally, the order backlog index experienced a faster contraction, marking the fourth consecutive month of contraction after expanding in December last year.

State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan was present as the chief guest at the event.

