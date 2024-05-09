Despite being member of a powerful family, Wazed Miah never exercised influence: FM

Bangladesh

Remembering Wazed Mia on his 15th death anniversary, Hasan Mahmud said, "Wazed Mia constructed the prime minister's family residence 'Sudha Sadan' with a bank loan, which he diligently repaid in instalments around 2004-2005."

Dr Wazed Miah, the nuclear scientist with international reputation, was born on February 16, 1942 in a respectable Muslim family at village Laldighee Fatehpur in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur. Photo: UNB
Dr Wazed Miah, the nuclear scientist with international reputation, was born on February 16, 1942 in a respectable Muslim family at village Laldighee Fatehpur in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur. Photo: UNB

Eminent nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's late husband Dr MA Wazed Miah never wielded any influence despite hailing from an influential family, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said today (9 May).

Remembering Wazed Mia on his 15th death anniversary, Hasan Mahmud said, "Wazed Mia constructed the prime minister's family residence 'Sudha Sadan' with a bank loan, which he diligently repaid in instalments around 2004-2005."

He went on to say, "During the period, Awami League was in power once and his wife served as prime minister. Dr Wazed Miah could have approached AL leaders to settle the debt. However, he maintained his integrity, choosing to live an honest life."

Bangladesh Mofossal Sangbadik Society and weekly Ganabangla Patrika jointly organised the discussion meeting at National Press Club today. 

"Wazed Miah played a pivotal role in safeguarding Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana during the tumultuous post-1975 period," said the foreign minister. 

As the two-time chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, he also played a significant part in the establishment of the nation's current nuclear power plants, Hasan Mahmud added.

The meeting was chaired by Lion Moshiur Ahmed, a member of Awami League's Industry and Commerce Sub-Committee. Advocate Balaram Poddar, a National Committee member of Awami League, along with AL leader MA Karim, former acting secretary general of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Safiqul Bahar Majumdar Tipu, former MP and general secretary of Swadhinota Sikkhok Porishad Principal Shahjahan Alam Saju and Sheikh Md Jahangir Alam, vice president of Bangladesh Krishak League also addressed the discussion.

