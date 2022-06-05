No legal bar to invite Khaleda to Padma Bridge inauguration: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said there is no legal bar on inviting BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia to the Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony.

"There are two conditions over the suspension of Khaleda Zia's jail sentence - she has to take treatment in the country and cannot go abroad. So, there is no legal bar on inviting her to the inauguration ceremony," he said.

The law minister said this while talking to newsmen after inaugurating 146th refreshers course for Chief Judicial Magistrates and Chief Metropolitan Magistrates at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) in the capital.

Referring to Awami League general secretary and Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, the law minister said the government would invite the BNP chief to the ceremony.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina never takes action against anyone out of animosity. The graft cases against Khaleda Zia and her two sons were filed during the caretaker government tenure in 2007. The Anti-Corruption Commission probed the cases and trials were concluded accordingly. Now to divert the matter of their corruption, they are blaming the Awami League government. Their blame game is baseless," he added.

Presided over by JATI Director General Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana, the virtual inaugural function was addressed by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar and course director Mir Md Emtajul Haque, among others.