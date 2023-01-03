No irregularities will be tolerated this time: EC on Gaibandha-5 by-polls

The Election Commission (EC) has taken all preparations to hold the Gaibandha-5 by-polls due on 4 January in a free and fair way.

"There will be no recurrence of any irregularities this time," said Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib while talking to reporters at Agargaon Nirbachon Bhaban Tuesday (3 January).

The Gaibandha-5 constituency will go for by-polls for the second time since the first one was postponed amid reported irregularities such as vote rigging on 12 October.

Ahsan Habib said the commission is carefully monitoring every situation centring Gaibandha in light of the previous incident.

"There will be no leniency towards abnormalities during polls whatsoever," the commissioner warned.

He said law enforcement forces and election officials including returning officers are ready to work together to deliver a fair election.

"Activists supporting certain candidates tried to carry on with their campaigns even after the commission declared deadline," said the commissioner, adding that they were stopped with a heavy hand.

Gaibandha-5 seat was declared vacant after the death of former Deputy Speaker of Parliament Fazle Rabbi Mia last July.