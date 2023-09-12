'RAB ready to face any challenge for keeping law and order stable during elections'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 06:02 pm

The RAB will fulfil the responsibility of maintaining law and order to ensure common people can go to the centre and exercise their right to vote, said the RAB official

Photo: Courtesy
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is prepared to face any challenge in maintaining stability of the law and order situation during the upcoming 12th national elections, said RAB Director General Khurshid Hossain.

After the announcement of the election schedule, security forces will work under the Election Commission, the director general told reporters following the inauguration of a new RAB camp in Poirtala area in Brahmanbaria on Tuesday (11 September).

The RAB will fulfil the responsibility of maintaining law and order to ensure common people can go to the centre and exercise their right to vote, said the RAB official.

"The main task of RAB is to ensure the safety of the people of this country. Militancy should not be able to take permanent shape in the country and terrorists should not be able to establish their dominance. RAB is doing just that. As a result of these activities of RAB, people's trust, love and faith towards RAB is increasing day by day," he added.

"RAB has done many 'desperate' things when it was established, due to which there was a stability in the society. Those activities are currently stalled due to various reasons. However, there is no reason to think RAB is inactive," he also said.

RAB Additional Director General (Operation) Colonel Md Mahabub Alam, RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin, Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner Md Shahgir Alam and Superintendent of Police Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain and others were present during the inauguration.

