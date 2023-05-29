EC can't force anyone to participate in elections: Election commissioner

In order to ensure a fair election, the Election Commission (EC) will adopt even stricter measures during the upcoming national polls if the situation demands, Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana said on Monday.

"The extent of stringency will be determined by the electoral environment," said the election commissioner during a press briefing at the Nirbachon Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area.

Rasheda also said the EC did not have the authority to compel anyone to take part in the elections.

"It would be ideal if everyone participated in the election, enabling a more inclusive process. But, if any party chooses not to participate, the commission is obligated to hold the elections following legal provisions," she explained.

"Our objective is always to conduct elections fairly under this commission. We will adhere to this principle, regardless of whether it's a city corporation, national polls, or any other upcoming election," she added.

Asked about the potential use of CCTV cameras in national elections, the commissioner said no decision has been made regarding the matter yet.