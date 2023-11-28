There is still option to postpone election if BNP joins: EC Anisur

There is still time to reschedule national elections in case BNP wants to join, said Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman.

"It is BNP's decision if they will take part in the polls or not," said the election commissioner following a view exchange meeting with the returning officers and members of the law enforcement agencies related to the elections of Cox's Bazar and Bandarban districts on Tuesday.

"We have invited 44 registered political parties to come to the polls repeatedly. They have the right to boycott the elections similar to how they have the right to take part in the election. However, no one has the right to obstruct anyone from participating. If anyone does that, legal action will be taken," said Anisur Rahman.

The meeting started at around 11:30am under the chairmanship of Cox's Bazar District Commissioner Muhammad Shaheen Imran in the conference of Cox's Bazar district administration.

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said the meeting was held to organise a fair, free, and peaceful election. In the meeting, instructions were given on behalf of the Election Commissioner. At the same time, after listening to the statements of the concerned parties, immediate decisions have been taken. In other cases, decisions on a few issues will be given after discussion with the commission.

So far, the election situation of Cox's Bazar and Bandarban has been peaceful, said EC Anisur.