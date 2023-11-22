Percentage of votes cast not important; what matters is fair, participatory election: EC Anisur

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 02:52 pm

Percentage of votes cast not important; what matters is fair, participatory election: EC Anisur

On 15 November, the Election Commission announced that the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections will be held on 7 January.

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman at a view exchange meeting with journalists organised at Cumilla Circuit House on 22 November 2023. Photo: TBS
Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman at a view exchange meeting with journalists organised at Cumilla Circuit House on 22 November 2023. Photo: TBS

The percentage of people casting their votes during the national polls is not important as what really matters is if the election is participatory and fair, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said today.

"Percentage of votes cast is not important. What matters is fair and participatory elections," Anisur Rahman said during a meeting with journalists at the Cumilla Circuit House on Wednesday (22 November).

In response to questions from reporters about BNP's participation in the elections, he said, "If the BNP wants to participate in the polls, there is an opportunity to reschedule the election according to the constitution.

"We have sent letters to all the registered parties. There is no scope of checking who wants to take part in the elections and who doesn't. Elections will be held in a participatory manner. We are hopeful that voters will turn up and we will work further to motivate them," he added.

When asked about what action will be taken if returning officers try to influence the election, he said, "We have taken action against the deputy commissioner of Jamalpur by writing to the Ministry of Public Administration. If we can do that before, why wouldn't we take action again?"

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Commissioner of Cumilla Khandkar Md Mushfiqur Rahman along with district administration officials, district police and election officials.

The Awami League welcomed the EC announcement, saying it goes in line with the constitution and elections will be held accordingly.

Rejecting the election schedule, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi warned that the country was now headed towards an "inevitable conflict".

