Action will be taken if leaflets distributed to discourage voters: EC Anisur

If any leaflets are distributed to discourage voters from going to polling stations, action will be taken on sight, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said today (23 December).

"Some [voters] may not come [to polling stations] to cast their votes. No one has the right to resist voting. But if they resist others, we have now brought an amendment to jail them for up to seven years or impose fines," he told reporters at Agargaon's Nirbachon Bhaban.

"We [Election Commission] have told all police and magistrates that we will take appropriate action so that there is no disruption," he added.

Asked if the EC would cancel candidatures due to electoral code of conduct violation or conflict between any candidates, the election commissioner said, "[In such cases] The candidature will be cancelled.

The election commissioner also added that the candidacy of some candidates "at some place or the other will be revoked. I am hinting at this bit."

Regarding some ruling party candidates violating the electoral code of conduct, he said, "I have been visiting various districts in the meantime. The [election] code of conduct is being implemented. We discussed some tough decisions today as well. I asked for some more information. If we get those tomorrow, you [reporters] will see that I will make some tough decisions.

"An independent candidate's supporter died. We are going to take a tough decision. No concessions are being made. We are treating everyone equally, be it big or small," he added.

"In this case, we have decided to take a neutral stand. No fear or favouritism. We will be absolutely neutral. No one will be spared. We will do whatever it takes to have free, fair and impartial elections," said Anisur.