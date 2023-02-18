No crisis in markets during Ramadan: Razzaque

There will be no crisis of daily essentials during the month of Ramadan, said Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque on Saturday (18 February).

"The government has taken all-out measures and there will be no crisis during Ramadan," he said while speaking at a programme at the reunion of former students of Dhanbari Paishka High School in Tangail.

To continue the development of the country, people will bring Sheikh Hasina to power again and people will again elect Awami League in the next election with a huge margin of votes, said the Awami League leader.

"BNP has no ground beneath its feet and their words will not create political instability, the government will fall. The current government will remain in power," he said.

He also urged the government to refrain from earning wealth in illegal ways and live in luxury.